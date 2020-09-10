Search

Kuehne+Nagel refreshes cool-chain ops at BRU, JNB ahead of COVID vaccine

Charles Kauffman

Switzerland-based freight forwarder Kuehne+Nagel has enhanced airside cool-chain facilities at Brussels (BRU) and Johannesburg (JNB) airports just as talk of global distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine heats up. A new 15,000-square-meter facility at BRU and an expanded facility at JNB aim to minimize temperature excursions for shipments of temperature-sensitive commodities in transit from warehouse to […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week!

Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends.

Subscribe

Loading More

Related Posts

 
Current Issue Magazine Cover
Sign Up Email List

Trending Posts

Podcast

From Our Partners

From Our Contributors

Coronavirus

Follow Us

© Copyright Royal Media - 2020