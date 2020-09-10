Kuehne+Nagel refreshes cool-chain ops at BRU, JNB ahead of COVID vaccine

Switzerland-based freight forwarder Kuehne+Nagel has enhanced airside cool-chain facilities at Brussels (BRU) and Johannesburg (JNB) airports just as talk of global distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine heats up. A new 15,000-square-meter facility at BRU and an expanded facility at JNB aim to minimize temperature excursions for shipments of temperature-sensitive commodities in transit from warehouse to […]

