Lufthansa Cargo opened a new temperature-controlled pharma warehouse at Munich Airport (MUC), the company announced today. The 1,000 square-meter facility includes separate storage areas for two temperature ranges (+2 °C to +8 °C and +15 °C to +25 °C), and a freezer spread across several levels. It can accommodate a total of 96 pallets. “Particularly […]

