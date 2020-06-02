Nallian’s 4Advice acquisition builds on pharma offerings

Belgian IT company Nallian is expanding its current capabilities in pharmaceutical logistics with an acquisition of 4Advice, a temperature-sensitive pharma logistics consultancy. Nallian, which provides cargo community systems for airports, including Luxembourg (LUX), Liege (LGG) and Brussels (BRU) airports, launched a track-and-trace platform for pharma logistics, called the “Global Pharma Tracker,” in March 2019. 4Advice […]

