New DHL charter connects Asia, Europe and North America

Caryn Livingston

Photo courtesy of DHL.

DHL Global Forwarding (DGF), the freight forwarding arm of Deutsche Post DHL Group, has launched a twice-weekly charter flight from China’s Chongqing Airport (CKG) to Amsterdam (AMS), Chicago (ORD) and Incheon (ICN) before returning to CKG. The charter routes are intended to support airfreight demand from the technology, manufacturing, life science and health care sectors, […]

