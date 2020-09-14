New DHL charter connects Asia, Europe and North America

DHL Global Forwarding (DGF), the freight forwarding arm of Deutsche Post DHL Group, has launched a twice-weekly charter flight from China’s Chongqing Airport (CKG) to Amsterdam (AMS), Chicago (ORD) and Incheon (ICN) before returning to CKG. The charter routes are intended to support airfreight demand from the technology, manufacturing, life science and health care sectors, […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe