In this episode of the Air Cargo World Weekly Wrap, airfreight editors Charles Kauffman, Caryn Livingston and Jeff Lee discuss the major news stories for the week of Aug. 10, 2020. Fortunes reversed among some Asian airlines during the second quarter, as Cathay Pacific’s cargo traffic fell below Korean Air, in results that Cathay Chairman […]

