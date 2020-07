Jet fuel prices fell dramatically in March and have remained well below last year’s levels due to COVID-19 and a global decline in air travel. Airlines around the world are reporting losses and, while some carriers are benefiting from the lower fuel prices, others are locked into high hedge rates that are costing them millions. […]

