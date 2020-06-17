Search

Geodis transitions PPE shipments from air to rail

Geodis, CTU to FRA

France-based forwarder Geodis is turning from air to rail to balance delivery times and costs for a contract from the German government to transport 50 million disposable gloves from Chengdu to Nuremberg.  While the first of six shipments of personal protective equipment (PPE) was shipped by air, subsequent shipments rely wholly on rail transportation, indicative of a decreased urgency […]

