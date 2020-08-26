GTA dnata expands footprint with YVR launch

Vancouver International Airport (YVR) has awarded a ground-handling contract to GTA dnata, the 50-50 joint venture between GTA Aviation and U.A.E.-based dnata. Under GTA dnata’s newly granted license, valid for five years, the company will provide cargo, ramp, and passenger handling services to airlines, starting from the fourth quarter of 2020. “The time is right […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe