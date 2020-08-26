Search

GTA dnata expands footprint with YVR launch

Vancouver International Airport (YVR) has awarded a ground-handling contract to GTA dnata, the 50-50 joint venture between GTA Aviation and U.A.E.-based dnata. Under GTA dnata’s newly granted license, valid for five years, the company will provide cargo, ramp, and passenger handling services to airlines, starting from the fourth quarter of 2020. “The time is right […]

