Guangzhou Baiyun Airport (CAN) reported cargo throughput down 3.4% year over year in July to 152,000 tonnes, according to a filing on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Although international traffic rose 7.4% YoY, to 99,500 tonnes, this was not enough to offset a 22% drop in domestic volumes to 47,000 tonnes. Year to date, CAN’s throughput […]

