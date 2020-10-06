Gulf Carriers focus on ground infrastructure ahead of COVID-19 vaccine

Scorching average daily temperatures are the norm at the main hubs of Etihad Airways, Emirates, and Qatar Airways, yet these Gulf carriers have managed to deflect the heat with frigid investments at the ground level.

With COVID-19 vaccine transportation looming as a potential driver of pharma traffic, the region’s carriers are focused on what happens on the ground.

Emirates and Qatar Airways took the lead among the region’s carriers investing in pharma, with dedicated verticals emerging by 2015. Both carriers operate sizable dedicated facilities at their main hubs. Emirates has an 8,800-meter warehouse in Dubai (DWC), while Qatar maintains a 2,470-meter airside cool center Doha (DOH). Both carriers rely on cool dollies and reefer trucks to facilitate transport between the warehouse and aircraft.

For Etihad, pharma became a focus last year when the carrier and its Abu Dhabi (AUH) hub completed IATA’s CEIV-Pharma certification in January 2019. Shortly after, Etihad and the airport jointly announced plans to develop a 3,500-square meter dedicated pharma facility. The facility was originally expected to be completed by the end of the third quarter of this year.

Etihad said last week in a release, that it was “reviewing the refurbishment” of its dedicated facility at Abu Dhabi, “to accommodate increased capacity.”

Recent refinements to Emirates’ pharma capabilities have focused on infrastructure at its other global stations. Last year SkyCargo opened new cool rooms at its partner handling facilities in Chicago (ORD) and Copenhagen (CPH). “With different partners around the world, we have been making sure that, next to having great aircraft… it’s equally important that you also have your ground infrastructure in place,” said Henrik Ambak, SVP of cargo operations worldwide at Emirates.

Etihad is also looking to destinations outside of Abu Dhabi. Noting cool dollies and reefer trucks are expensive and limited at many airports, “[We are] Working with our GHAs to offer cool dollies or thermo trucks for key destinations,” said Andre Blech, head of operations and service delivery at Etihad Cargo in the release.

Interest in temperature-controlled containers is also on the rise. Last week, Qatar Airways leased hybrid containers from SkyCell that automatically recharge in cool environments without an external power supply or additional dry ice, according to a release from the carrier.

As the investments and recent interest in pharma capabilities would suggest, the carriers expect to play a role in transporting a COVID-19 vaccine. Where and when such demand will materialize are undefined as of yet, but the consensus is that this mission will require an all-hands effort. Doubtful of any one “monopolist,” Ambak believes that because of the sheer demand, “many carriers will be involved.”

