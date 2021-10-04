Air Cargo World is reaching out to our readers to vote for our annual Air Cargo Executive of the Year award, celebrating the highest achievement in the air cargo industry!

The 2021 Air Cargo Executive of the Year will be named in the primary feature of the December/January issue of Air Cargo World, for notable contributions made to the industry in 2021. We will also highlight several “Executives to Watch” for 2022.

Below is our list of finalists for the 2021 Air Cargo Executive of the Year:

Eric Martin-Neuville, EVP Freight Forwarding, GEODIS

Peter Penseel, COO airfreight, CEVA Logistics

Carol Tome, CEO, UPS

Detlef Trefzger, CEO, Kuehne+Nagel

William Xiong, Chief Strategist and General Manager of Export Logistics, Cainiao

Rui Yu, CEO, JD Logistics

Vote for one of our finalists or nominate another executive by Monday, Oct. 18!