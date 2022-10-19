Air Cargo World is reaching out to our readers to vote for our annual Air Cargo Executive of the Year award, celebrating the highest achievement in the air cargo industry!

The 2022 Air Cargo Executive of the Year will be named in the primary feature of the December issue of Air Cargo World for notable contributions made to the industry in 2021. We will also highlight several “Executives to Watch” for 2023.

Below is our list of finalists for the 2022 Air Cargo Executive of the Year:

Jason Berry, VP of cargo, Air Canada;

Dorothea von Boxberg, chairperson of the executive board and CEO, Lufthansa Cargo;

Adriaan den Heijer, EVP of Air France-KLM Cargo and managing director of Martinair Holland NV; and

Conrad “Connie” Kalitta, founder and CEO, Kalitta Air.

Vote for one of our finalists or nominate another executive by Wednesday, Nov. 9!

