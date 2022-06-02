Executives from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and dangerous goods consultancy DGM Florida will join the inaugural Air Cargo Tech Summit as panelists on the topic, “Lithium batteries and dangerous-goods transport innovation” on Monday, June 6, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Air Cargo Tech Summit will take place live June 6-7 at the JW Marriott Marquis Miami. The event will equip attendees with insight on technological improvements in each area of airfreight logistics.

View the ACTS agenda.

Ronald Schaefer is the senior principal of consulting and consulting head of certifications programs at IATA. Julio Sanchez is the dangerous goods director manager at DGM Florida.

During his 10-year tenure at IATA, Schaefer helped develop Certified in Entity and Intangible Valuations (CEIV) Pharma pre-assessment tools and led the first independent assessment Proof-of-Concept for Singapore Air Terminal Services (SATS). He is also responsible for the development and implementation of CEIV initiatives at IATA. Schaefer previously worked in consulting at Lufthansa Consulting and Roland Berger Strategy Consultants.

Sanchez has worked in the logistics industry for more than 22 years, handling packing and hazardous material documentation for all modes of transportation. Before joining DGM Florida, he worked with Hazardous Material Compliance for nearly 20 years, preparing and inspecting packages in compliance and holds certifications with IATA, Didactic Training, Hazwoper, Employee Resource Group (ERG) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Schaefer and Sanchez will discuss innovative safety technologies and equipment, the role of artificial intelligence in dangerous-goods detection, digitization in safety and the value of CEIV certification.

Learn more about the Air Cargo Tech Summit and register here.