IBS adds another major integration with Cargo.one

Cargo.one and IBS Software this week announced the integration of their respective booking cargo capacity and marketing platforms. The integration allows IBS’ pre-existing airline customers, such as American Airlines, Korean Air and Etihad Cargo, to seamlessly interface with Cargo.one’s platform and make capacities available to the over 1,500 forwarder branches already utilizing Cargo.one. “Every airline […]

