Japan Airlines (JAL) plans to explore and develop a delivery network in Japan that makes use of the M2 drone platform by California-based Matternet. JAL told Air Cargo World that it has been working with various industry players on drone technology in recent years. The carrier said its plans did not move forward because of […]

