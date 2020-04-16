Search

JAL digitalizes domestic cargo network

Jeff Lee

Japan Airlines (JAL) has rolled out a digitalization platform powered by CHAMP Cargosystems to modernize its domestic cargo network. According to CHAMP, the system is built on its Open Cargo Platform (OCP) product and consists of a workflow-based portal that allows JAL’s cargo customers to transact electronically. The OCP system is integrated with JAL’s cargo […]

