JetBlue expands cargo network

Low-cost carrier JetBlue this month began marketing cargo capacity on scheduled flights originating in four additional American cities. Cargo can now be booked on JetBlue-operated flights between Boston (BOS), Los Angeles (LAX), New York (JFK) and Orlando (MCO), expanding the limited cargo operation the carrier launched in August 2019 for flights between Fort Lauderdale (FLL) […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe