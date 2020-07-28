June IATA data shows mild resilience for air cargo

Cargo capacity and demand showed signs of recovery in June, according to the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) latest monthly airfreight analysis. However, the resumption of economic activity after lockdowns has led to only modest improvements, as passenger operations are recovering much more slowly and a major demand rebound has yet to materialize. Overall, global […]

