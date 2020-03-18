Search

Kalitta US-China charters approved over competitor objections

Caryn Livingston

The U.S. Department of Transportation has granted Michigan-based Kalitta Air’s request for additional charter flights between the U.S. and China, providing relief supplies to China and general cargo capacity to the U.S., over objections from National Airlines’ cargo arm, National Air Cargo. The approved request involved six charters operating between Chicago’s O’Hare Airport (ORD) and […]

