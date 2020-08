Korean Air reported cargo traffic up 17.3% year-over-year to 2.09 billion FTKs for its second quarter ending on June 30. Dramatic decreases in capacity available on the lower hold of passenger aircraft boosted cargo yields and led to an astounding 94.2% increase in cargo revenue to $1 billion. Despite an abysmal result for its passenger […]

