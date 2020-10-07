Korean Air readies second cool center ahead of COVID-19 vaccine

Korean Air is preparing for the eventuality of a COVID-19 vaccine by supplementing cold storage capacity at its Incheon (ICN) hub with a second cool center next year. The 2,500-square-meter Cool Cargo Center is under construction at Incheon Airport and, when open, will complement Korean’s own 1,300-square-meter cool storage cargo facility. With multiple vaccine candidates […]

