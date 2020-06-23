Longtail Aviation to offer charters for PPE transport

Longtail Aviation has petitioned the U.S. Department of Transportation for permission to begin offering transport charters for personal protective equipment (PPE) as soon as possible. The Bermuda-based airline added its first freighter, a 747F, to its fleet earlier this month, as reported by our sister publication, Cargo Facts. Longtail, which previously offered exclusively chartered VIP […]

