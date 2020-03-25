Lufthansa’s first cargo-only passenger flight arrives at FRA

Germany-based carrier Lufthansa flew its first passenger aircraft full of cargo March 25, providing cargo capacity as many regularly scheduled passenger operations were cancelled due to efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic. The flight arrived in Frankfurt (FRA) at 2:14 PM local time after departing Shanghai Pudong (PVG) 11 hours and six minutes prior, according […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe