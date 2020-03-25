Search

Lufthansa’s first cargo-only passenger flight arrives at FRA

Chelsea Toczauer

Germany-based carrier Lufthansa flew its first passenger aircraft full of cargo March 25, providing cargo capacity as many regularly scheduled passenger operations were cancelled due to efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic. The flight arrived in Frankfurt (FRA) at 2:14 PM local time after departing Shanghai Pudong (PVG) 11 hours and six minutes prior, according […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week!

Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends.

Subscribe

Loading More

Related Posts

 
Current Issue Magazine Cover
Sign Up Email List

Trending Posts

Podcast

From Our Partners

From Our Contributors

Coronavirus

Follow Us

© Copyright Royal Media - 2020