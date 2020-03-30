MASkargo launches cargo-only pax flights

MASkargo is the latest carrier to launch cargo-only passenger aircraft flights in response to capacity shortages due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Malaysian cargo carrier is leveraging Malaysia Airlines’ passenger aircraft to fly cargo from China to Malaysia. MASkargo launched its first cargo-only passenger flight from China to Malaysia on March 25, using a 738 […]

