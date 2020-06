Belgian IT company Nallian today announced the launch of its “Road Feeder Management” app, an extension of its “Slot Booking” app. The new app extension, which goes live next month at Brussels Airport (BRU), allows road feeder service providers to book dynamic slots with ground handlers operating at the airport in real time. The new […]

