Agility reports decline in profit despite airfreight gains

Kuwait-based Agility Logistics reported a cumulative negative impact from the coronavirus pandemic during the first half of 2020, with overall net profit down 61.3% year over year to 16.2 million Kuwaiti dinars ($53.1 million). Across Agility’s Global Integrated Logistics (GIL) division, revenue was strong for contract logistics, project logistics and airfreight segments, but fell in […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe