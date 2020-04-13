Airfreight constrained from South Africa, China, India

Kuwait-based forwarder Agility Logistics reports air freight from China, India and Bangladesh is either significantly constrained or, in the case of South Africa, unavailable, despite an increase in air cargo charters and passenger aircraft operating as freighters that has helped support air cargo capacity on some routes. Freighter capacity has increased substantially on certain routes, […]

