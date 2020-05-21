Airfreight rates from China ease slightly

Strong demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) shipments from China is keeping airfreight rates well above year-ago levels, but the growing number of passenger planes operating in cargo-only service is beginning to improve the severe imbalance between global capacity and demand. Data from Freightos and the TAC Index indicate freight rates from China have declined […]

