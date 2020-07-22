Busy cargo charter market shifts away from PPE, ‘preighters’

The charter market is shifting away from shipments of personal protective equipment (PPE) and passenger aircraft operating as freighters to more typical airfreight commodities and regular freighter aircraft, according to Air Partner, an aviation services group and aircraft charter provider. During the initial response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as states and nations were faced with […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe