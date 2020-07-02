Clive: Air cargo is ‘slowly getting back on its feet’

The latest air cargo market analysis from CLIVE Data Services suggests air cargo is taking its first steps toward structural market recovery. Air cargo has continued to see unexpected levels of activity throughout the pandemic, creating an atypical peak season. As the changes caused by the pandemic, including an increased demand for personal protective equipment, […]

