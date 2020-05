Although April was overall one of the worst months in air cargo’s history, Clive Data Services said its recent data indicates that air cargo volumes stabilized between mid-March and mid-April, and became “less bad” from mid-April into early May. CLIVE reiterated recent points made by economists at Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs that indicate the […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe