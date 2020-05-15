Search

Consultant Insight: Express market soared in Q1

Cathy Roberson

First-quarter earnings reports from DHL and UPS, and FedEx’s recent earnings report for the period ending Feb. 29, show that the express market continues to grow at a faster rate than the overall air cargo market. Growth for the three leading express providers was primarily related to increased e-commerce demand and COVID-19 relief shipments.  Indeed, the three express providers responded quickly to changing demand due to COVID-19 but, despite aiding relief agencies, DHL noted that its express […]

