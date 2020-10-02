Consultant Insight: Just-in-time shifts to just-in-case as inventories build

An increase in imports is causing a ripple effect on U.S. domestic supply chains resulting in capacity constraints and higher spot rates for domestic transportation modes. Indeed, the U.S. Census Bureau recently reported August imports increased 3.1%, a seven-month high, to $201.3 billion. Consumer goods and autos led the jump in import activity. According to […]

