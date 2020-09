Retailers are replenishing inventory ahead of what is expected to be a long holiday season, and one focused on e-commerce. U.S. imports jumped 5.9%, a record in August, good for the first year-over-year rise since September 2019, according to Panjiva, the supply chain research unit of S&P Global Market Intelligence. Holiday season sales are expected […]

