Rising numbers of e-commerce purchases could mean increased demand for air cargo to meet last-mile delivery commitments. The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that e-commerce made up almost 12% of total retail sales for the first quarter, amounting to a 14.8% increase year over year. What’s more, the e-commerce share of second-quarter retail sales will be […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe