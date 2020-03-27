Consultant Insight: Will US cross-border air demand continue gains in 2020?

Airfreight could play a significant role in cross-border movements this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, although the commodity mix will likely shift to such items as medical equipment and supplies, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverages — at least for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, the automotive and aircraft industries, which make up a large part […]

