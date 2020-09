Starting in mid-September, DSV Panalpina plans to add 747 freighter flights from Hong Kong and Shanghai to its charter network, Mads Ravn, executive vice president and head of global air freight procurement, told Air Cargo World. Denmark-based DSV will add a round-trip 747 freighter charter from Hong Kong (HKG) to Luxembourg (LUX), and will also […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe