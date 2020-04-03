EASA updates guidance for passenger-as-freighter aircraft ops

With more than 130 passenger aircraft currently operating as freighters across at least 40 airlines, according to this week’s analysis from our sister publication Cargo Facts, aviation regulators are working to clarify regulatory concerns around the operations. To that end, the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), responsible for civil aviation safety throughout the European Union, […]

