SEKO’s Bourke added to Cargo Airport Growth Summit speaker faculty

Air Cargo World is pleased to announce that Brian Bourke, chief growth officer at SEKO Logistics, will be speaking at Cargo Airport Growth Summit.

Bourke will join a virtual roundtable titled, “Sniffing out trouble: Regulatory issues and security.” The session runs from 4:15 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

SEKO Logistics has expanded its regulatory expertise in 2020 via new partnerships and acquisitions focused on growth of cross-border logistics between Asia and the United States. In January, SEKO formed a partnership with Air & Ground World Transport to allow both companies’ customers access to the partner networks, which in SEKO’s case includes more than 120 branches in 40 countries.

SEKO also made the largest acquisition in its history when it acquired cross-border e-commerce specialist Air-City in a deal announced early this year. This month, SEKO launched a new international parcel delivery service through Air-City thanks to regulatory approvals for imports secured through U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The e-commerce boom has ballooned cargo throughput at many airports in recent years. Cargo Airport Growth Summit is a new event that will explore trends and opportunities in cargo logistics operations at airports. The COVID-19 pandemic has made cargo an even more vital business for airports. Taking advantage of this new dynamic, which compounds already strong growth for cargo airport operations, adds an additional layer of complexity for industry executives.

This year’s virtual event runs Nov. 17-18 on a digital platform that allows for panels, live discussion and Q&A, as well as one-on-one networking. More information, along with the complete conference agenda, is available here, on the conference website.

Brian Bourke began his career with SEKO in 2005 and joined Geodis Wilson to lead marketing communications before returning to SEKO in 2012. He was appointed to his current role of chief growth officer in January 2020.

Like This Post