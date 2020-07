Amazon Air announced a deal with Shell Aviation to receive up to 6 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in continued efforts to reduce carbon emissions, but it won’t take the carrier very far. The agreement provides Amazon with up to 6 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel from Shell Aviation as provided by […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe