Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos was among the investors who took part in the Series A fundraising round for U.K. digital freight forwarder Beacon. The investment is likely to ignite further speculation as to Amazon’s eventual goals in the shipping and logistics industry. Beacon is focusing on its technology and finance offerings to disrupt […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe