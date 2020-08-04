Search

Cargo handlers focus on tracking tech with Descartes deals

Caryn Livingston

Menzies Aviation, the Edinburgh-based ground handling provider, announced today that it plans to deploy Descartes Core Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) readers across all its cargo facilities globally. The announcement comes just over a week after Dubai-based handler dnata also announced the deployment of Descartes BLE readers across its global network. Track-and-trace technology investments have taken […]

