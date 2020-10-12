Connect to us with ease and confidence, Delta Cargo launches API connection

Cargo customers can now connect their own operating platforms directly to Delta Cargo using Delta’s new free Application Program Interface (API). This connective technology enables our customers to seamlessly send and receive real-time requests directly to Delta from their own system.

Through the API connection, customers can now easily shop, book and track their shipments from their own platforms:

Shopping – Easily view Delta flight availability and current rates;

Booking – Create and manage bookings 24/7 directly from the user’s system and update bookings with real-time status;

Track – Receive real-time updates on active shipments including GPS tracking and DASH Door-to-door shipment details;

“API is all about real-time connectivity so externalizing our shopping, booking and tracking APIs for customers is just another way that we are making it easier to do business with us,” said Shawn Cole, Delta Cargo – Vice President. “We realized that some customers prefer to use their own systems and don’t want to log into a separate website to get rates and availability. Now they have fast direct access to the information they need when shipping with Delta Cargo.”

The benefits of the API connection are available now for our customers and it is easy to set-up. After an initial testing phase, the connection with the Delta Cargo systems can be launched. For customers interested in learning more, please contact ecargo@delta.com or review the API information on deltacargo.com.

