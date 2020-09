In the fifth edition of DHL’s logistics trend radar report, identifying technology and social or business trends in the near to far future of the logistics industry, DHL noted the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as “a rare catalyst for logistics innovation.” Many of the innovations have revolved around the new need for social distancing to prevent […]

