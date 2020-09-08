McDermott appointed CEO at CHAMP Cargosystems

As of Oct. 1, Chris McDermott will serve as the new chief executive officer at Luxembourg-based CHAMP Cargosystems, according to a press release from the company. CHAMP provides integrated IT products for the air cargo industry. McDermott has been serving as vice president of passenger solution lanes at SITA, CHAMP’s parent organization. McDermott will replace […]

