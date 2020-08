DHL-backed startup Saloodo is expanding into Turkey, where it will offer all of its existing services in Turkish, according to a press release today. The Saloodo app connects shippers directly with carriers, allowing them to interface digitally, and is the only program of its kind in the region, according to the release. Launched in Germany […]

