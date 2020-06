After a three-week beta trial period, Southwest Cargo has launched a new initiative under which all cargo is scanned while moving on and off aircraft across its network, Kevin Russell, director of cargo commercial planning at the airline, told Air Cargo World. Scanning cargo moving on and off aircraft is a standard practice among express […]

