Cargolux launches weekly Shenzhen flights

Caryn Livingston

Cargolux has begun operating a weekly scheduled 747-400F service between its base in Luxembourg (LUX) and Shenzhen (SZX), with an eastbound stopover in Bangkok (BKK) and a westbound return with an additional stopover in Budapest (BUD), the airline announced today. The SZX route brings Cargolux’s mainland China destinations up to five, according to the carrier’s […]

