Search

Consultant Insight: FedEx Logistics, Hellmann add FTZs to their US networks

Cathy Roberson

This week, FedEx Logistics, the FedEx subsidiary that offers supply chain solutions, air and ocean cargo services, and customs brokerage services, announced the opening of its newest Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ) location in El Paso, Texas. FedEx Logistics FTZ Services include inventory tracking, quality control, security, and cross-docking and transferring of goods. Other FedEx Logistics […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week!

Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends.

Subscribe

Loading More

Related Posts

 
Current Issue Magazine Cover
Sign Up Email List

Trending Posts

Podcast

From Our Partners

From Our Contributors

Coronavirus

Follow Us

© Copyright Royal Media - 2020