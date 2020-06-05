Consultant Insight: International airfreight in peril

Tariffs, Hong Kong and COVID-19 have amplified political relations between China and the U.S. There has never been much warmth between the two countries, and the latest concern involving passenger airlines further contributes to the icy relations between them. In March, China’s aviation regulator, Civil Aviation Authority of China (CAAC), halted international passenger airlines into […]

